Harrow Health Announces Renegotiated Debt Facility with SWK Holdings

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced it has amended its loan agreement with SWK Funding LLC and its partners. SWK Funding LLC is a subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation, a healthcare-focused investment firm.



Under the amended terms of the loan, Harrow Health and SWK agreed to extend the interest only period for the next 12 months, reduce the interest rate, and provide access, at Harrow’s option, to an additional $5 million of capital. The amended terms provide for further reductions in the interest rate based upon achievement of certain financial goals.

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, said, “We are excited to continue our relationship with SWK. They’ve been our financial partners since our original loan agreement in July 2017 and we’re appreciative the SWK team has rewarded Harrow’s progress by lowering our cost of capital as we continue to execute our strategy and grow our business. Our company has shown tremendous progress since transacting with SWK, delivering record high revenues, a growing balance sheet and profitability. This new agreement allows for Harrow Health to more easily facilitate and close accretive transactions and invest in start-up pharmaceutical companies associated with Harrow’s strategic plan. We are grateful for the partnership provided by the team at SWK and their confidence in our growing business.”

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH.OB) is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK’s business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information is available on the company’s website at www.swkhold.com.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including the nation’s leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx . The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , Melt Pharmaceuticals , Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain 505(b)(2) drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting health care businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

