Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Technologies & Market Report 2019

The global market for sensors for trace air contaminant detection is segmented by product and pollutant. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for product and pollutant segments and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
Rising air pollution around the world is propelling the adoption of trace contaminant detection sensors for continuous detection, monitoring and assessment of pollutants. These air pollutants can cause a negative impact on the environment and human health. Trace contaminant detection sensors can monitor inorganic, organic, physical and biological pollutants and provide air contamination levels in real time. Rising global air pollution is a major concern and causes diseases such as lung cancer, stroke and breathing problems.
Initiatives taken by the governing bodies around the world to control air pollution are the major force driving the adoption of sensors to monitor air contamination levels. Programs such as the National Emission Ceilings Directive (European Union), 13th Five-Year Plan on Air Pollution Prevention and Control in key regions (China), Clean Air Act (U.S.), National Clean Air Agreement (Australia) and others are aimed at improving air monitoring services and air quality. The World Health Organization has also launched the BreatheLife program, the Air Quality Monitoring Program and others to monitor and enhance the quality of air.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies pertaining to sensor modules used in air trace contaminant detection
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for sensor modules used in trace contaminant detection in air market on the basis of product category, pollutants type, geographical regions and application areas
- Information on market dynamics and growth driving factors such as stricter government regulations, environment protection acts, technological advancements in sensors and adoption of smart air network in manufacturing industries etc.
- Assessment of the vendor competitive landscape and their market share analysis
- Company profiles of leading global players, including Analog Devices, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Omron Electronics, Parallax Inc., and Vernier
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Regulations/Standards
- World-Class Emissions Standards
- European Union
- India
- China
- United States
- Australia
- Japan
- Canada
- South Africa
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Suppliers of Sensors for Trace Air Contamination Detection
- Manufacturers of Sensors for Detecting Trace Contaminant in the Air
- End Users
- Market Factors
- Market Overview
- Products
- Indoor Monitoring
- Outdoor Monitoring
- Wearables
- Overview by Pollutant
- Inorganic Pollutants
- Organic Pollutants
- Physical Pollutants
- Biological Pollutants
- Regional Analysis
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product
- Indoor Monitoring
- Particle Pollution
- Gaseous Pollution
- Biological Pollution
- Outdoor Monitoring
- Wearables
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Pollutant
- Inorganic Pollutants
- Next Generation Air Measurement Technologies
- Trace Element Contaminants
- Other Inorganic Contaminants
- Biological Pollutants
- Health Effects of Biological Pollutants
- Organic Pollutants
- Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs)
- Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
- Physical Pollutants
- Particulate Matter
- Other Physical Pollutants
- Other Pollutants
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific Region
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and South Africa
Chapter 7 Market Drivers
- Increasing Levels of Air Pollution
- Government Initiatives for Environment Monitoring
- Ambitious Satellite Program
- Under2 Coalition
- India National Clean Air Programme
- Unmask My City
- U.S.-China Green Ports and Vessels Initiative
- Clean Air Nation Movement
- Technological Advancements in Sensors
- Adoption of Smart Air Network in Manufacturing Industries
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Adafruit
- Alphasense
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- AMS Ag
- Analog Devices
- Bluesens Gas Sensor Gmbh
- Bright Sensors Sa
- Carlo Gavazzi U.K. Ltd.
- Dexter Research Center, Inc.
- Dfrobot
- Figaro Engineering Inc.
- GHI Electronics
- Honeywell Sensing And Productivity Solutions
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
- Ion Science
- Mikroelektronika
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd.
- Omron Electronics
- Orion Srl (Merged With Unitec)
- Parallax Inc.
- Purpleair
- Sensirion Ag
- SGX Sensortech
- Siemens Ag
- Spec Sensors
- Surrey Sensors Ltd.
- Uhoo
- Vernier
- Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
