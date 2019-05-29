Plug Power Discusses Details of New StreetScooter ProGen Sales Agreement

LATHAM, N.Y., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, discusses details of its new StreetScooter sales agreement for ProGen hydrogen engines on video at https://youtu.be/Kd9JzECTgO0. On the broadcast, Plug Power’s CEO Andy Marsh outlines the impact this contract has for Plug Power’s entry into the on-road e-mobility market.

The broadcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com), and will remain available online for a period of time.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architects of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is revolutionizing the industry with its ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines that empower OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future.. For more information about Plug Power, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Media Contact

Teal Vivacqua Hoyos

518.738.0269

media@plugpower.com

