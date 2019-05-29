Covia Corp Launches First Annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report

/EIN News/ -- INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia Corp (NYSE:CVIA) is pleased to announce the release of its first annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, Clearly Covia. The 2018 report was prepared referencing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. To meet these guidelines, in 2018 the Company conducted an assessment and engaged internal and external stakeholders to identify and prioritize Covia’s most significant sustainability-related impacts, risks and opportunities.

The theme of this year’s report, Clearly Covia highlights the Company’s commitment to Sustainable Development (SD), as well as the many accomplishments achieved by Covia employees in 2018. This report also demonstrates the Company’s ability to focus on long-term value creation, and commitment to remain as an employer and business partner of choice.

The Company invites you to view the full 2018 CR Report online at cr.coviacorp.com.

Selected highlights include:

People

Conducting our first company-wide Safety Day, focused on emergency response simulations

Commercializing our DST™ dust suppression technology, offering a solution to help our customers to comply with stricter OSHA respirable crystalline silica regulations

Planet

Celebrating Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) certification at 36 of our facilities and receiving two WHC awards

Ensuring the planting of more than 81,000 trees, with employees planting nearly five percent



Prosperity

Improving our Truck Loadout Optimization initiative, assisting our customers and transportation partners in operating more efficiently and safely

Contributing approximately $1.6 million and more than 16,000 volunteer hours in our local communities

“Our commitment to Sustainable Development continues to be a key part of our unique culture, driving value for our people, the business, and our valued partners,” said Richard A. Navarre, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of mineral-based material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to Sustainable Development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”), and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the PSLRA. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “goal,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of the Company’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the expectations of the Company’s management as to future occurrences and trends, including statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or events and projected sales, earnings, capital expenditures and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance. Although the Company’s management believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may materially affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: changes in prevailing economic conditions, including fluctuations in supply of, demand for, and pricing of, the Company’s products; potential business uncertainties relating to the merger, including potential disruptions to the Company’s business and operational relationships, the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated synergies, and the anticipated costs, timing and complexity of the Company’s integration efforts; loss of, or reduction in, business from the Company’s largest customers or their failure to pay the Company; possible adverse effects of being leveraged, including interest rate, event of default or refinancing risks, as well as potentially limiting the Company’s ability to invest in certain market opportunities; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and market new products; the Company’s rights and ability to mine its property and its renewal or receipt of the required permits and approvals from government authorities and other third parties; the Company’s ability to implement and realize efficiencies from capacity expansion plans, and cost reduction initiatives within its time and budgetary parameters; increasing costs or a lack of dependability or availability of transportation services or infrastructure and geographic shifts in demand; changing legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to the Company’s business, including environmental, mining, health and safety, licensing, reclamation and other regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing (and changes in their enforcement and interpretation); silica-related health issues and corresponding litigation; seasonal and severe weather conditions; other operating risks beyond the Company’s control; the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Amendment No. 2 to Form S-4 Registration Statement on Form S-4 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 23, 2018; and the other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. This release should be read in conjunction with such filings, and you should consider all of such risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and SEC filing.

Media Contact:

Dave Reavis

440-279-0287

Dave.Reavis@CoviaCorp.com

Source: Covia



