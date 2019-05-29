Valeritas to Participate in the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions; Company Reiterates Second Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Revenue Guidance

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX), a medical technology company and maker of V-Go ® Wearable Insulin Delivery device , announced today it will participate in this year’s American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, on June 7-11, 2019.



Additionally, Valeritas reiterated its second quarter 2019 revenue guidance of $7.4 million to $7.6 million and its 2019 annual revenue guidance of $31.0 million to $34.0 million. Also, the Company now expects to end the second quarter with $27 million in cash and cash equivalents vs. the original estimate of $25 million with the Company's current cash position now allowing it to operate into February 2020, assuming no additional capital or non-dilutive financing.

“This year’s ADA Scientific Sessions will be an exciting one for Valeritas and V-Go,” said John Timberlake, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valeritas. “Over the five days, there will be multiple abstracts and posters presented on the efficacy, safety, and economics of V-Go, our simple to use, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery device. Come visit us at booth #217 to learn more about V-Go and our V-Go SIMTM (Simple Insulin Management) Bluetooth connected accessory.”

About Valeritas Holdings, Inc.

Valeritas is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes by developing and commercializing innovative technologies. Valeritas’ flagship product, V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for patients with type 2 diabetes that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. V-Go administers a continuous preset basal rate of insulin over 24 hours, and it provides discreet on-demand bolus dosing at mealtimes. It is the only basal-bolus insulin delivery device on the market today specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of type 2 diabetes patients. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Valeritas operates its R&D functions in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

More information is available at www.valeritas.com and our Twitter feed @Valeritas_US, www.twitter.com/Valeritas_US .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Valeritas technologies, business and product development plans and market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue Valeritas’ business and product development plans, Valeritas' expected cash burn rate and its ability to continue to increase new and total prescription growth, the effects of the reverse stock split on the trading price of Valeritas’ common stock, in both the short and long-term; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to continue to commercialize the V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device with limited resources, competition in the industry in which Valeritas operates and overall market conditions. Statements or claims made by third parties regarding the efficacy or functionality of V-Go as compared to other products are statements made by such individual and should not be taken as evidence of clinical trial results supporting such statements or claims. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Valeritas assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Valeritas files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov .

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Greg Chodaczek

Gilmartin Group

646-924-1769

ir@valeritas.com

Media Contact:

Kevin Knight

Knight Marketing Communications, Ltd.

206-451-4823

pr@valeritas.com



