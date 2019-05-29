There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,737 in the last 365 days.

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How much does the City of Toronto spend per person compared to other GTA municipalities? New study coming Thursday, May 30

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 30, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on municipal financing in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

/EIN News/ -- Comparing Municipal Finances in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area spotlights and compares government spending, property taxes, user fees and more for the region’s 26 municipalities.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, May 30.


