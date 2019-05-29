Mission Secures $15 Million in Additional Funding from Great Hill Partners to Fuel Organic Growth Through 2020

Achieving unmatched success creating new customer opportunities with AWS in the U.S. in 2019, Mission will put new capital toward expanding its team, technology, system, and go-to-market strategies

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services and consulting company for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has closed an additional $15 million of equity funding from Great Hill Partners , a leading growth-oriented private equity firm. Mission will use this capital to further accelerate the AWS managed service provider’s organic growth through 2020.



/EIN News/ -- The fresh round continues Great Hill Partners’ investment in Mission; the Boston-based firm initially committed up to $75 million to company founder and CEO Simon Anderson to launch Mission in 2017. To date, approximately $40 million of that capital has been invested to establish Mission’s current standing as a trusted, award-winning provider of AWS managed services and consulting. Mission has rapidly built a coast-to-coast geographic presence, a leadership team made up of cloud industry veterans, and a customer base of more than 200 businesses from across a particularly wide breadth of industries and AWS use cases .

This year, Mission has established itself as a top partner to AWS in its U.S. Territory segment – measured by the shared customer growth opportunities Mission has created with AWS. With hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and New York, Mission has fully staffed teams of AWS solutions architects and sales executives in three major AWS customer geographies: Southern California, Northern California, and the Northeast. Mission is also currently adding a new hub in Chicago to best serve the AWS U.S. Central region.

“Mission continues to prove itself as an exceptionally capable provider of managed cloud services,” said Drew Loucks, Principal, Great Hill Partners. “The company has really made its mark in a rapidly growing market, with enterprises across verticals eager to realize the tremendous benefits of migrating to the cloud and harnessing all that AWS has to offer. Mission has also been effective at bringing in the right expertise required to make their customer engagements so successful, and our additional investment will ensure accelerated growth throughout this year and next.”

With the new capital, Mission will build on its foundation as a customer-focused cloud transformation business, continuing to invest in and expand its team of expert cloud consultants and solutions architects that now hold nearly 100 AWS certifications . Mission will also invest in the technologies, systems, and go-to-market strategies that best align the provider with overall AWS growth and customer demands. Beyond this $15 million round, Great Hill Partners and other limited partners have additional capital available for further investment in Mission, as needed, to fund acquisitions and continue to reinforce Mission’s staff of AWS experts.

“Mission continues to experience strong momentum through 2018 and into 2019,” said Stewart Armstrong, CFO, Mission. “We remain disruptive in the market as we strive to continue to deliver unique value to our customers. The Great Hill team continues to be a valuable partner for Mission, and I'm excited to put this additional funding to work as we expand and optimize our go-to-market strategies and accelerate the deployment of new, world-class technologies and services to our customers. We remain focused on helping more organizations achieve their cloud goals, no matter how challenging, with our expertly-orchestrated AWS management and optimization.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Great Hill Partners



Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm that has raised over $5 billion in commitments since inception to finance the acquisition, recapitalization, or expansion of growth companies in a wide range of sectors in business-to-business and business-to-consumer industries including software, financial and healthcare technology, digital media, eCommerce, and internet infrastructure. Great Hill targets investments of $25 million to $200 million. For more information, visit www.greathillpartners.com .

