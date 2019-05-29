Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2019 Thriving | Atom Bank, Movencorp, Fidor Group, Monzo Bank

Neo and Challenger Bank -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo and Challenger Bank Industry

Description

Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks).

Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need.

Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Atom Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), N26, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank are key Neo and Challenger Bank service providers in Global Neo and Challenger Bank market. Other prominent players in the market include Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, etc. Growing mobile adoption and new regulations will help challengers expand services.

In 2018, the global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 30100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3870818-global-neo-and-challenger-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Neobanks

Challenger Banks

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Consumers

Business Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Neobanks

1.4.3 Challenger Banks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Consumers

1.5.3 Business Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size

2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3870818-global-neo-and-challenger-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Atom Bank

12.1.1 Atom Bank Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction

12.1.4 Atom Bank Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Atom Bank Recent Development

12.2 Movencorp

12.2.1 Movencorp Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction

12.2.4 Movencorp Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Movencorp Recent Development

12.3 Simple Finance Technology

12.3.1 Simple Finance Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction

12.3.4 Simple Finance Technology Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Simple Finance Technology Recent Development

12.4 Fidor Group

12.5 N26

12.6 Pockit

12.7 Ubank

12.8 Monzo Bank

12.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group)

12.10 Holvi Bank

12.11 WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

12.12 Hello Bank

12.13 Koho Bank

12.14 Rocket Bank

12.15 Soon Banque

12.16 Digibank

12.17 Timo

12.18 Jibun

12.19 Jenius

12.20 K Bank

12.21 Kakao Bank

12.22 Starling Bank

12.23 Tandem Bank

Continued...

Also Read -

Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.