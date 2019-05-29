Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2019 Thriving | Atom Bank, Movencorp, Fidor Group, Monzo Bank

Neo and Challenger Bank -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo and Challenger Bank Industry

Description

Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks). 

Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need. 

Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries. 

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Atom Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), N26, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank are key Neo and Challenger Bank service providers in Global Neo and Challenger Bank market. Other prominent players in the market include Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, etc. Growing mobile adoption and new regulations will help challengers expand services. 

In 2018, the global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 30100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Atom Bank 
Movencorp 
Simple Finance Technology 
Fidor Group 
N26 
Pockit 
Ubank 
Monzo Bank 
MyBank (Alibaba Group) 
Holvi Bank 
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited) 
Hello Bank 
Koho Bank 
Rocket Bank 
Soon Banque 
Digibank 
Timo 
Jibun 
Jenius 
K Bank 
Kakao Bank 
Starling Bank 
Tandem Bank

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3870818-global-neo-and-challenger-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Neobanks 
Challenger Banks

Market segment by Application, split into 
Personal Consumers 
Business Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Neobanks 
1.4.3 Challenger Banks 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Personal Consumers 
1.5.3 Business Organizations 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size 
2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3870818-global-neo-and-challenger-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Atom Bank 
12.1.1 Atom Bank Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction 
12.1.4 Atom Bank Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Atom Bank Recent Development 
12.2 Movencorp 
12.2.1 Movencorp Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction 
12.2.4 Movencorp Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Movencorp Recent Development 
12.3 Simple Finance Technology 
12.3.1 Simple Finance Technology Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Introduction 
12.3.4 Simple Finance Technology Revenue in Neo and Challenger Bank Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Simple Finance Technology Recent Development 
12.4 Fidor Group 
12.5 N26 
12.6 Pockit 
12.7 Ubank 
12.8 Monzo Bank 
12.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group) 
12.10 Holvi Bank 
12.11 WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited) 
12.12 Hello Bank 
12.13 Koho Bank 
12.14 Rocket Bank 
12.15 Soon Banque 
12.16 Digibank 
12.17 Timo 
12.18 Jibun 
12.19 Jenius 
12.20 K Bank 
12.21 Kakao Bank 
12.22 Starling Bank 
12.23 Tandem Bank

Continued...            

Also Read -

Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
CPU Processors Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024
Children’s Sofa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2024
Global Low Iron Glass Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author