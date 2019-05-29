Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2019 Thriving | Atom Bank, Movencorp, Fidor Group, Monzo Bank
Neo and Challenger Bank -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo and Challenger Bank Industry
Description
Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks).
Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need.
Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.
The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Atom Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), N26, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank are key Neo and Challenger Bank service providers in Global Neo and Challenger Bank market. Other prominent players in the market include Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, etc. Growing mobile adoption and new regulations will help challengers expand services.
In 2018, the global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 30100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Neobanks
Challenger Banks
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Consumers
Business Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
