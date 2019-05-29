Gas Sensors 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025
Gas Sensors Market 2019
Report Description
This report analyzes the global gas sensors market by technology (electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared, laser, holographic, zirconia), by gas type, application; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global gas sensors market include:
• City Technology Ltd (U.K)
• Dynament (U.K)
• Alphasense (U.K)
• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)
• Bosch Sensortec (Germany)
• ams AG (Austria)
• SenseAir AB (Sweden)
• Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan)
• Membrapor AG (Switzerland)
• Sensirion AG (Switzerland)
• MSA (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of technology, the global gas sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Electrochemical
• Photoionization Detectors
• Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
• Catalytic
• Infrared
• Laser
• Holographic
• Zirconia
On the basis of gas type, the global gas sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Oxygen
• Carbon monoxide
• Carbon dioxide
• Ammonia
• Chlorine
• Hydrogen sulfide
• Nitrogen oxides
• Volatile organic compounds
• Methane
• Hydrogen and Hydrocarbons
On the basis of application, the global gas sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Water & wastewater treatment
• Medical
• Oil & gas
• Automotive & transportation
• Food & beverages
• Metals & chemicals
• Consumer electronics
• Power stations
• Environmental monitoring
• Mining
