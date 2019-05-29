Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Remittance Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Remittance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Remittance Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet. 
Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market.

Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance. 

In 2017, the global Digital Remittance market size was 1540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 

Western Union (WU) 
Ria Financial Services 
PayPal/Xoom 
TransferWise 
WorldRemit 
MoneyGram 
Remitly 
Azimo 
TransferGo 
InstaReM 
TNG Wallet 
Coins.ph 
Toast 
OrbitRemit 
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation 
Avenues India Pvt Ltd 
FlyRemit 
WeChat Payment 
Ant Financial/Alipay

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340186-global-digital-remittance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Banks Digital Remittance 
Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market segment by Application, split into 
Migrant Labor Workforce 
Study Abroad and Travel 
Small Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Banks Digital Remittance 
1.4.3 Digital Money Transfer Operators 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce 
1.5.3 Study Abroad and Travel 
1.5.4 Small Businesses 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size 
2.2 Digital Remittance Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Remittance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3340186-global-digital-remittance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Western Union (WU) 
12.1.1 Western Union (WU) Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.1.4 Western Union (WU) Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Western Union (WU) Recent Development 
12.2 Ria Financial Services 
12.2.1 Ria Financial Services Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.2.4 Ria Financial Services Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Ria Financial Services Recent Development 
12.3 PayPal/Xoom 
12.3.1 PayPal/Xoom Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.3.4 PayPal/Xoom Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 PayPal/Xoom Recent Development 
12.4 TransferWise 
12.4.1 TransferWise Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.4.4 TransferWise Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 TransferWise Recent Development 
12.5 WorldRemit 
12.5.1 WorldRemit Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.5.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 WorldRemit Recent Development 
12.6 MoneyGram 
12.6.1 MoneyGram Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.6.4 MoneyGram Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 MoneyGram Recent Development 
12.7 Remitly 
12.7.1 Remitly Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.7.4 Remitly Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Remitly Recent Development 
12.8 Azimo 
12.8.1 Azimo Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.8.4 Azimo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 Azimo Recent Development 
12.9 TransferGo 
12.9.1 TransferGo Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.9.4 TransferGo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 TransferGo Recent Development 
12.10 InstaReM 
12.10.1 InstaReM Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Digital Remittance Introduction 
12.10.4 InstaReM Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 InstaReM Recent Development 
12.11 TNG Wallet 
12.12 Coins.ph 
12.13 Toast 
12.14 OrbitRemit 
12.15 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation 
12.16 Avenues India Pvt Ltd 
12.17 FlyRemit 
12.18 WeChat Payment 
12.19 Ant Financial/Alipay

Continued...            

Also Read -

Global Remittance Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Tourism Insurance Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
Global Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024
CPU Processors Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024
View All Stories From This Author