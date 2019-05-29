Mobile BI Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

The mobile BI market is growing rapidly because of the transition from traditional BI techniques to advanced BI and analytics techniques.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the mobile BI vendors for the next five years.

In 2018, the global Mobile BI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile BI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

MicroStrategy

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Information Builders

TIBCO Software

Yellowfin International

Qlik Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical

Retail

Media

Government

Communication

Public Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile BI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile BI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile BI are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures







