General and Administrative Outsourcing Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General and Administrative Outsourcing Industry

With fast changing technological trends, companies need to adopt best practices, new technologies, or transform business models. For instance, growing pressure to optimize business performance has forced many finance executives to look for new strategies that include outsourcing F&A-based services.

These factors have made companies operating business in several industry verticals to look for new strategies to align people, operate process, and technologies. Organizations adopt advanced IT solutions such as cloud computing, analytics, virtualization, mobility solutions, and digital technologies. The digital transformation in the BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing sectors requires efficient planning processes to manage G&A costs. BPO is not new to the IT industry, and many organizations have partially or wholly outsourced their functions such as F&A and HR. Organizations facing difficulties in managing G&A expenses require G&A outsourcing services. The G&A cost applies to each of the functional department, which increases over a particular time frame.

In 2018, the global General and Administrative Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global General and Administrative Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the General and Administrative Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Infosys

TCS

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FAO (Finance and Accounting Outsourcing)

RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing)

Payroll Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global General and Administrative Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the General and Administrative Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 FAO (Finance and Accounting Outsourcing)

1.4.3 RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing)

1.4.4 Payroll Outsourcing

1.4.5 Procurement Outsourcing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Size

2.2 General and Administrative Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 General and Administrative Outsourcing Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in General and Administrative Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Capgemini

12.2.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 General and Administrative Outsourcing Introduction

12.2.4 Capgemini Revenue in General and Administrative Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 General and Administrative Outsourcing Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in General and Administrative Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Infosys

12.4.1 Infosys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 General and Administrative Outsourcing Introduction

12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in General and Administrative Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 General and Administrative Outsourcing Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in General and Administrative Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

Continued...

