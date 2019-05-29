Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fortified Yogurt Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Fortified Yogurt Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, May 29, 2019

Fortified Yogurt Market 2019

Report Description
This report analyzes the global fortified yogurt market by flavor (plain and flavored) claim (gluten free, lactose free, low calories, low fat & others) type (chilled and frozen) packaging (cups, tubs), distribution channel, region;
it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global fortified yogurt market include:
• Danone Group SA (France)
• Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada)
• Chobani Inc. (U.S.)
• Sodiaal S.A. (France)
• Nestle (Europe)
• General Mills (U.S.)
• Kraft Foods (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others

On the basis of flavor, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Plain
• Flavored

On the basis of claim, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Gluten Free
• Lactose Free
• Low Calories
• Low Fat
• Others

On the basis of type, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Chilled
• Frozen

On the basis of packaging, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cups
• Tubs

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Store-based
• Non-store-based

On the basis of region, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Fortified Yogurt Market Insights
Chapter 4 Fortified Yogurt Market By Flavor Insights
Chapter 5 Fortified Yogurt Market, By Claims Insights
Chapter 6 Fortified Yogurt, By Type Insights
Chapter 7 Fortified Yogurt, By Packaging Insights
Chapter 8 Fortified Yogurt, By Distribution Channel Insights
Chapter 9 Fortified Yogurt Market Regional Insights
Chapter 10 Competitor Profile
List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

Also Read: Global Frozen Yogurt Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

