Global C5ISR Killers Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global C5ISR Industry
This report focuses on the global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.
C5ISR means Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.
Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.
North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security.
In 2017, the global C5ISR market size was 125200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 162800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
SAAB Group
Thales Group
General Dynamics
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Finmeccanica Spa
BAE Systems
SELEX ES
Almaz-Antey
Reutech Radar Systems
Aselsan
Ausair Power
Huntington Ingalls Industries
L-3 Communications
United Aircraft Corp.
Honeywell International
SAFRRAN, Textron
Mitsubishi Heavy industries
General Electric
Elbit Systems
Hindustan Aeronautics
ThyssenKrupp
CACI International
Tactical Missiles Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land
Airborne
Naval
Market segment by Application, split into
Command
Control
Communication
Computers
Combat
Intelligence
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
