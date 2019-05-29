Global C5ISR Killers Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report focuses on the global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.

C5ISR means Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. 
Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.

North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security. 
In 2017, the global C5ISR market size was 125200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 162800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Lockheed Martin Corporation 
Northrop Grumman Corporation 
Raytheon Company 
SAAB Group 
Thales Group 
General Dynamics 
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. 
Finmeccanica Spa 
BAE Systems 
SELEX ES 
Almaz-Antey 
Reutech Radar Systems 
Aselsan 
Ausair Power 
Huntington Ingalls Industries 
L-3 Communications 
United Aircraft Corp. 
Honeywell International 
SAFRRAN, Textron 
Mitsubishi Heavy industries 
General Electric 
Elbit Systems 
Hindustan Aeronautics 
ThyssenKrupp 
CACI International 
Tactical Missiles Corp


Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Land 
Airborne 
Naval

Market segment by Application, split into 
Command 
Control 
Communication 
Computers 
Combat 
Intelligence 
Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix


