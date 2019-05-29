Global Softgel Capsule Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

Global Softgel Capsule Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A softgel capsule is a solid capsule which contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of softgel capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period.

The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America at a 31.4% share, followed by Europe and China with shares of 29.7% and 6.0%, respectively.



The global softgel capsule market is segmented into type, application, and region.

The global softgel capsule market, by type, is segmented into gelatin type and non-animal type.

The global softgel capsule market, by application, is segmented into vitamins, supplement, nutrition, and others.



Key Players

Catalent, Inc, Patheon (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Capsugel (A part of Lonza), Captek Softgel International Inc., EuroCaps Ltd, Amway, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Limited, International Vitamin Corporation, Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd., China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Yuwang Group, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd., and Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.



Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the softgel capsule market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global softgel capsule market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the softgel capsule market



Target Audience

• Soft Gel Capsules Manufacturers

• Soft Gel Capsules Suppliers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Research Institutes

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors



Key Findings

• The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach USD 3,276 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of type, the gelatin type segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.31% by 2023

• On the basis of application, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2023

• North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global softgel capsule market at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2023

• The rest of Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.71% by 2023



Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

o Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



3 Research Methodology



4 Market Dynamics



5 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Product



6 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Application



7 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Region



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



Continued…….





