StaffConnect Announces Upcoming Live Webinar Series – Featuring a Joint Discussion with Gatehouse and Gallagher Communication to Explore Hallmarks of Great Internal Employee Communications

Attendees to Learn How to Plan and Execute Winning Internal Communications Programs – From Technology, Corporate Narrative and Channel Innovation, Through to Two-Way Engagement, Leadership Capability and Impact Measurement

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect , the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , announced today its upcoming live webinar series lineup for Spring and Summer 2019, as follows:



StaffConnect Product Demo

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. BST

Why Attend: Join this live webinar for an in-depth demonstration of the StaffConnect mobile employee engagement platform. See an overview of the modules that make up the app and hear about examples of how StaffConnect customers are getting the most from this 'out of the box' solution, as StaffConnect enables them to communicate and engage with their entire workforce. The webinar will demonstrate how StaffConnect delivers a powerful mobile employee engagement platform that transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage with every employee - not forgetting the deskless employees that make up 80% of today’s personnel. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees a voice, with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone.

Learn more and register here: http://www.staffconnectapp.com/product-webinar

The Hallmarks of Great Internal Communications (IC) – with Gatehouse, Gallagher Communication and Ciara O’Keeffe

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. BST

Why Attend: Fresh from the IABC World Conference, Lee Smith, Director at Gatehouse and Matt Frost, Director at Gallagher Communication , will be sharing insights from the conference and discussing the hallmarks of great internal communication with internal communications expert, Ciara O'Keeffe , StaffConnect. Building on the learnings from 11 years of producing the global State of the Sector research report, Smith and Frost will explore what makes a truly great internal communication team - from corporate narrative and channel innovation, through to two-way engagement, leadership capability and impact measurement.

Learn more and register here: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/gatehouse-webinar/

Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp Announces Upcoming Live Webinar Series Lineup https://www.staffconnectapp.com/latest/press-releases/ #InternalComms #IC #Mobile #EmployeeEngagement #DesklessWorkforce #EmployeeExperience #HR

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees ‘a voice’ - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect’s platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

Media Resources (logos, screenshots, etc.): https://www.staffconnectapp.com/press-resources/

PR Contact:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

(925) 785-3014

ssanchez@theventanagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.