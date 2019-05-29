Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Professional Video Live Streaming Solution Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends, Technology, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Professional Video Live Streaming Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019

Video Live Streaming Solution allows streaming of audio, video, live events and mobile to diverse platforms and users. Professionals are using live video streaming solutions more than ever before for video has become a key component of corporate communications, marketing, sales, business development, and beyond. 

This report focuses on the global Professional Video Live Streaming Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Video Live Streaming Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Brightcove 
Haivision 
IBM 
Ooyala 
Vbrick 
Qumu Corporation 
Kaltura 
Contus 
Sonic Foundry 
Panopto 
Wowza Media Systems 
Kollective Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Transcoding and Processing 
Video Management 
Video Delivery and Distribution 
Video Analytics 
Video Security 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Broadcasters, Operators, and Media 
BFSI 
Education 
Healthcare 
Government 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Professional Video Live Streaming Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Professional Video Live Streaming Solution development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.


Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

