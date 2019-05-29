Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Overview

The global Greenhouse Irrigation System market was worth the US $XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Greenhouse irrigation is defined as a method of irrigating crops by supplying water to the soil surface through drip tubes sprinklers. This system is used when there is a scarcity of labor, or where there is precise and frequent irrigation needed without wastage of water. These enable climate control which makes crop cultivation suitable irrespective of the seasons. Thus, increase in the demand of these systems in present agriculture field is expected to boost the market during the forecast period at a high CAGR of XX%.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market – Market Dynamics

The greenhouse irrigation systems market is primarily spurred by the rising population coupled with food requirement worldwide. According to the United Nations, the world population is expected to cross the 8 billion mark by 2030. This would further result in higher food consumption, thus enhancing the demand for efficient irrigational techniques. Greenhouse Irrigation Systems ensure good agricultural growth and better yield by supplying an adequate quantity of water at frequent intervals. Ability to cultivate crops round the year, increasing population and government support are major drivers for the growth of the greenhouse irrigation system market. Consequently, the adoption of greenhouses is expected to grow significantly in the coming years resulting in higher demand for greenhouse irrigation systems.

However, the high cost of installation and maintenance, and lack of awareness are hindering the growth of this market.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the type the global greenhouse irrigation system market is broadly segmented as drip irrigation, surface irrigation, and micro sprinkler irrigation. Among all these, drip irrigation accounted for major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX%. Due to its low operational, and irrigation water can be used at a maximum efficiency level, and water losses can be reduced to a minimum compared to other irrigation methods.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market – Geographical Analysis

The global Greenhouse Irrigation System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for major market share and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. It is owing to changing climatic conditions in this region. Also, the greenhouse irrigation systems market is surged mainly by the rising population in this region coupled with food requirement along with governments’ sanctioning loans and support to establish greenhouses to meet the demand of the increasing population in this region. According to worldometer, increase in the population during 2017–2018 in the Asia Pacific was 40 million.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of the global greenhouse irrigation system market are Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Irritec S.P.A., and others. The global greenhouse irrigation system market is fragmented due to the participation of many established and emerging players. Majority of them are adopting a few key strategies such as expansions, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and others to maintain their share in the global greenhouse irrigation system market. For instance, in March 2019, Netafim announced that it is implementing four large community irrigation projects that across 100 villages in India. In February 2019, Bayer, Netafim and Ben-Gurion University collaborated on the integration of digital tools for optimizing drip irrigation.

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

