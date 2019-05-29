Chitosan Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Chitosan Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Chitosan market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Chitosan is obtained by deacetylation of chitin. Chitin is the second most abundant biopolymer in the world. It is a polysaccharide found in the exoskeleton or the shells of crustaceans such as crabs, shrimps, lobsters, and clams.

Market Dynamics:

The major driver of the global chitosan market is increasing its applications in various end users. Chitosan is a non-toxic, anti-microbial, biodegradable polymer. Chitosan is used in various Commercial applications. In the Industrial sector, it is mainly used as part of part of the filtration process. Bio-compatibility & bio-degradability of chitosan has paved the way for many biomedical applications. Due to its hemostatic & anti-microbial properties, it is instrumental in the wound dressing. The latest research in chitosan nanomaterials, use of chitosan for gene delivery, drug delivery, plant protection applications, the chitosan-based coating is going to increase the demand for chitosan in technologically advanced applications. Chitosan is often claimed to be helpful with weight loss although the effect is not significant.

Availability of high-grade chitosan remains limited. Lack of high-grade chitosan can reduce new market opportunities for chitosan.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791435-global-chitosan-market-2018-2025

Segment Analysis:

Chitosan market is segmented by grade, by application, and by region. By grade, Chitosan market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, and Industrial Grade. By application, the market is segmented into Agriculture, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Cosmetics, Others (Food & Beverages). In agriculture, chitosan is used as a biopesticide. It boosts the ability of plants to defend themselves against fungal infection. Chitosan is also used as a plant growth regulator. It is also used in water treatment as part of the filtration process. It is also used in textile, paper manufacturing, leather industry, and wastewater treatment plants.

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, chitosan market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the largest market due to China, Japan & Vietnam. Chitosan is produced as a by-product of Sea-food processing industry which is huge in China, Japan. North America is expected to be the second largest consumer of Chitosan.

Key Players:

Some of the critical players in the chitosan market are Sigma-Aldrich, Heppe Medical Chitosan, Kimica, Qingdao BZ-Oligo Co., Ltd, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, JBiChem International, Dungeness Environmental Solutions, Inc., Shandong Laizhou Highly Bio-products Co.ltd, Primex, and Meron biopolymers.

Key market segments covered

By Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

By Application

• Agriculture

• Water Treatment

• Pharmaceutical & Medical

• Cosmetics

• Others(Food & Beverages)

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Chitosan market across each indication, in terms of Grade and application, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in the Chitosan market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Chitosan market level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the key Chitosan market products of all major market players

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791435-global-chitosan-market-2018-2025

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Global Chitosan Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Global Chitosan Market – Trends

3. Global Chitosan Market – Industry Analysis

4. Global Chitosan Market – By Grade

5. Global Chitosan Market – By Application

6. Global Chitosan Market – By Geography

7. Global Chitosan Market – Competitive Landscape

8. Global Chitosan Market – Company Profiles

9. Global Chitosan Market – Appendix







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.