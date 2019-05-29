Contactless Payments Market 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024
Description
The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).
The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.
In 2018, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ingenico Group
Verifone Systems
Inside Secure
On Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies
Proxama
Wirecard
Giesecke & Devrient
Gemalto
Heartland Payment Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payment Terminal Solution
Transaction Management
Security and Fraud Management
Hosted Point-of-sale
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Payment Terminal Solution
1.4.3 Transaction Management
1.4.4 Security and Fraud Management
1.4.5 Hosted Point-of-sale
1.4.6 Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Hospitality
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size
2.2 Contactless Payments Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ingenico Group
12.1.1 Ingenico Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.1.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development
12.2 Verifone Systems
12.2.1 Verifone Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.2.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development
12.3 Inside Secure
12.3.1 Inside Secure Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.3.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Inside Secure Recent Development
12.4 On Track Innovations
12.4.1 On Track Innovations Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.4.4 On Track Innovations Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 On Track Innovations Recent Development
12.5 Oberthur Technologies
12.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Proxama
12.6.1 Proxama Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.6.4 Proxama Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Proxama Recent Development
12.7 Wirecard
12.7.1 Wirecard Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.7.4 Wirecard Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Wirecard Recent Development
12.8 Giesecke & Devrient
12.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development
12.9 Gemalto
12.9.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.9.4 Gemalto Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.10 Heartland Payment Systems
12.10.1 Heartland Payment Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Contactless Payments Introduction
12.10.4 Heartland Payment Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Development
Continued...
