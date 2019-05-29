Contactless Payments Market 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contactless Payments -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contactless Payments Industry

Description

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.

In 2018, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems

Inside Secure

On Track Innovations

Oberthur Technologies

Proxama

Wirecard

Giesecke & Devrient

Gemalto

Heartland Payment Systems

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080328-global-contactless-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Payment Terminal Solution

1.4.3 Transaction Management

1.4.4 Security and Fraud Management

1.4.5 Hosted Point-of-sale

1.4.6 Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Hospitality

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size

2.2 Contactless Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4080328-global-contactless-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ingenico Group

12.1.1 Ingenico Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.1.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development

12.2 Verifone Systems

12.2.1 Verifone Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.2.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development

12.3 Inside Secure

12.3.1 Inside Secure Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.3.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Inside Secure Recent Development

12.4 On Track Innovations

12.4.1 On Track Innovations Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.4.4 On Track Innovations Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 On Track Innovations Recent Development

12.5 Oberthur Technologies

12.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Proxama

12.6.1 Proxama Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.6.4 Proxama Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Proxama Recent Development

12.7 Wirecard

12.7.1 Wirecard Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.7.4 Wirecard Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Wirecard Recent Development

12.8 Giesecke & Devrient

12.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.9 Gemalto

12.9.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.9.4 Gemalto Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.10 Heartland Payment Systems

12.10.1 Heartland Payment Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Contactless Payments Introduction

12.10.4 Heartland Payment Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Development

Continued...

Also Read -

Global Blockchain Technology Market 2017-2027

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.