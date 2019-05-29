Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Contactless Payments Market 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contactless Payments -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contactless Payments Industry

Description

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s). 

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth. 

In 2018, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Ingenico Group 
Verifone Systems 
Inside Secure 
On Track Innovations 
Oberthur Technologies 
Proxama 
Wirecard 
Giesecke & Devrient 
Gemalto 
Heartland Payment Systems

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080328-global-contactless-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Payment Terminal Solution 
Transaction Management 
Security and Fraud Management 
Hosted Point-of-sale 
Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into 
BFSI 
Retail 
IT & Telecom 
Transportation 
Hospitality 
Government 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Payment Terminal Solution 
1.4.3 Transaction Management 
1.4.4 Security and Fraud Management 
1.4.5 Hosted Point-of-sale 
1.4.6 Analytics 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 BFSI 
1.5.3 Retail 
1.5.4 IT & Telecom 
1.5.5 Transportation 
1.5.6 Hospitality 
1.5.7 Government 
1.5.8 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size 
2.2 Contactless Payments Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Contactless Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4080328-global-contactless-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Ingenico Group 
12.1.1 Ingenico Group Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.1.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development 
12.2 Verifone Systems 
12.2.1 Verifone Systems Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.2.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development 
12.3 Inside Secure 
12.3.1 Inside Secure Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.3.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Inside Secure Recent Development 
12.4 On Track Innovations 
12.4.1 On Track Innovations Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.4.4 On Track Innovations Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 On Track Innovations Recent Development 
12.5 Oberthur Technologies 
12.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development 
12.6 Proxama 
12.6.1 Proxama Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.6.4 Proxama Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Proxama Recent Development 
12.7 Wirecard 
12.7.1 Wirecard Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.7.4 Wirecard Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Wirecard Recent Development 
12.8 Giesecke & Devrient 
12.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development 
12.9 Gemalto 
12.9.1 Gemalto Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.9.4 Gemalto Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Gemalto Recent Development 
12.10 Heartland Payment Systems 
12.10.1 Heartland Payment Systems Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Contactless Payments Introduction 
12.10.4 Heartland Payment Systems Revenue in Contactless Payments Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Development

Continued...            

Also Read -

Global Blockchain Technology Market 2017-2027

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Network as a Service Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Ethylene Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023
View All Stories From This Author