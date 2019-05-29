Global Drone Applications Databook 2019 Featuring 3DR, Aeryon Labs, Delair-Tech, DJI, Draganflyer, Event 38, Flyability, Freefly, Geoskan, Ing Robotic Aviation, Intel, Microdrones, Prodrone, SenseFly

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Applications Databook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Databook provides the most comprehensive and structured database of drone application projects currently available. It is based on a thorough market study together with the ZAL Centre of Applied Aeronautical Research. The analysts conducted primary research over several months and gathered 731 use cases, conducted in over 100 different countries and by over 80 different manufacturers, dated between 2004 and 2018.



The Databook is easily manipulated to support your individual research needs and covers a full range of factors (listed below). The research summary contains a detailed expert synthesis and easy-to-understand graphs in order to show you the prevailing trends for 2019 when it comes to applications of drones in diverse industries (no reference to future trends or market shares included).



This Databook is a vital resource for your:

Drone application strategy

Business case development

Service or product portfolio expansion

Market entry strategy

Customer or vendor selection

Sector scan

Competitive analysis

Policy formulation.

Highlights:

Energy and public administration are the industrial sectors using drones the most.

A quarter of all drone flights assessed here were for the purpose of inspections.

74% of all flights are performed by multirotor drones.

Electro-Optical (EO) sensors are the most popular across all industries and applications methods of drones.

43% of flights are short area missions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Database Overview

1.1 Use Cases by Countries

1.2 Use Cases by Year

1.3 Use Cases by Manufacturer

1.4 Use Cases by UAV Configuration



2. Industrial Sectors

2.1 Use Cases by Industrial Sectors

2.2 Application Methods by Industrial Sector

2.3 UAV Configurations by Industrial Sector

2.4 Sensor Types by Industrial Sector

2.5 Output Data by Industrial Sector



3. Application Methods

3.1 Use Cases by Application Method

3.2 UAV Configurations by Application Method

3.3 Sensor Types by Application Method

3.4 Drone Manufacturers by Application Method



4. Mission Definitions

4.1 Share of Use Cases by Mission Definition

4.2 UAV Configurations by Mission Definition

4.3 Industrial Sectors by Mission Definition

4.4 Mission Definitions by Application Method

4.5 Sensor Types by Mission Definition

4.6 Output Data by Mission Definition



5. Glossary



Companies Mentioned



3DR

Aeryon Labs

Delair-Tech

DJI

Draganflyer

Event 38

Flyability

Freefly

Geoskan

Ing Robotic Aviation

Intel

Microdrones

Prodrone

SenseFly

