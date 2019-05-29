Politician Abel Chivukuvuku thanks Head of State's solidarity

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The Angolan politician Abel Chivukuvuku last Tuesday in Luanda thanked the solidarity gesture showed by President João Lourenço, who visited Mr Chivukuvuku when he was recently admitted to a Luanda clinic. ,

Last April, the former leader of the CASA-CE Coalition had to become an inpatient in that clinic, due to the type of malaria that was diagnosed in him.

After staying as inpatient for a few days, Mr Chivukuvuku was evacuated to South Africa, where he continued treatment and recovery procedures.

Upon his return to the country, the politician was then received in an audience, last Tuesday, by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

Speaking to journalists, after the audience, Abel Chivukuvuku said “I came to thank the solidarity of the President of the Republic who, in spite of his multiple tasks, went to visit me in hospital, so I came to thank him. But I also thank the prompt intervention of public institutions”, he explained to the press.

The seasoned politician – who had also been a prominent member of the country’s largest opposition party, UNITA – announced that he will soon hold a press conference to talk about his political future and the country.

He also assured that he will continue to be in politics, because, he said, he has obligations to those that believe in him.

Abel Chivukuku was ousted from CASA CE leadership in February this year over alleged breach of trust, having been replaced by André Mendes de Carvalho.

