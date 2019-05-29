Bridgestone Corporation Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year

Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone), was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony recently held in Detroit. This is the 17th time and fourth consecutive year Bridgestone has received the award.

“We are honored once again to receive this award as it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teammates globally to design best-in-class products that meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We have a longstanding partnership with GM and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver future mobility solutions.”

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.