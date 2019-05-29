Open Innovation & Telecoms Incubators Study, 2019: Incubation Models & Trends Through an Analysis of 9 Telcos, 5 Telecoms Equipment Suppliers, and 4 Major Corporations from Different Vertical Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Innovation & Telecoms Incubators - Benchmark of Telcos' Corporate Incubators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To develop their innovation strategies, companies (and telecoms market players in particular) are arming themselves with corporate incubators.

This report examines the different incubation models and trends through an analysis of nine telcos (Orange, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Bouygues Telecom, SFR, AT&T, Verizon and Swisscom), five telecoms equipment suppliers and four major corporations from different vertical sectors.

This benchmark and detailed cases studies deliver a snapshot of the strategies and operational methods being used, to then pinpoint best practices and keys to success.

As they become increasingly numerous, corporate incubators are also having to innovate in terms of their structure, approach and the support solutions they provide, to be able to achieve their goals.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. The incubator, an instrument of choice for open innovation

1.1 How corporate innovation mechanisms have changed

1.2 History and adoption of open innovation

1.3 The different facets of open innovation

1.4 Which open innovation format for which strategy?

1.5 Incubators and accelerators: most popular sources of open innovation



2. What incubation model for telcos?

2.1 A typical incubator/accelerator model

2.2 Vision and strategy: what objectives?

2.3 Governance: what structure?

2.4 Operational model: startup sourcing process

2.5 Operational model: the incubation process

2.6 Operational model: incubation exit process

2.7. Corporate incubator



3. Case studies

3.1 Methodology used to analyse business cases

3.2 AT&T

3.3 Bouygues Telecom

3.4 Deutsche Telekom

3.5 Orange

3.6 SFR

3.7 Swisscom

3.8 Telefnica

3.9 Verizon

3.10 Vodafone

3.11 Business cases - Trends

List of Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

Carrefour

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom

Engie

Ericsson

Huawei

IBM

Nokia

Orange

Renault

SFR

Swisscom

Telefonica

Thales

Verizon

Vodafone

