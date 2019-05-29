Medicated Feed Additives 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
The market is driven by factors such as rise in consumption of meat and dairy products and growing concerns about the health of livestock and industrialization of processed products.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for medicated feed additives between 2016 and 2022.
Global Medicated Feed Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medicated Feed Additives.
This report researches the worldwide Medicated Feed Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Medicated Feed Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Zoetis
Cargill
Archer Daniels Midland
Purina Animal Nutrition
Adisseo France
Alltech
Biostadt India
Zagro
Hipro Animal Nutrtion
Medicated Feed Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Antioxidants
Antibiotics
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Enzymes
Amino Acids
Medicated Feed Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Ruminants
Poultry
Pig
Farmed Fish
Other
Medicated Feed Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Medicated Feed Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
