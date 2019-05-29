Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Board Games Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Size, Share, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Board Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Games Market

Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games. Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand, and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market. 

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period. The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years. This report focuses on the global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Asmodee Editions 
Goliath B.V. 
Grand Prix International 
Hasbro 
Ravensburger 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Tabletop 
Card and Dice Games 
Collectible Card Games 
Miniature Games 
RPGs

Market segment by Application, split into 
Offline Retail 
Online Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

