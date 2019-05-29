Global Capital ICT Spending Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Share, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Capital ICT Spending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Worldwide information and communications technology (ICT) spending, stands for "Information and Communication Technologies." ICT refers to technologies that provide access to information through telecommunications. It is similar to Information Technology (IT) but focuses primarily on communication technologies. This includes the Internet, wireless networks, cell phones, and other communication mediums.

Over the years, enterprises worldwide have become increasingly dependent on technology and the Internet for their day-to-day operations. This trend is expected to intensify, leading to the role of IT departments becoming vital and contributing directly to the organization's agenda. The capital market ICT spending crunch is slowly ending after the cataclysmic financial recession of 2008. It is predicted that ICT spending in financial markets will grow because they are moving from a silo-based trading platform toward a centralized banking system, which would improve and integrate the system. The lending and transactional divisions of capital markets, consisting of retail and institutional investment entities, are investing in financial systems to improve liquidity management to raise IT spending.

China accounted for 28% of worldwide IoT spending in 2017, and 29% of total robotics investments, compared to just 12% of traditional ICT spending categories (hardware, software, services and telecom). Japan and some other Asia/Pacific countries are also early adopters of robotics and IoT. 3D printing has seen strong early adoption in China and Germany. Cognitive AI investments are dominated by U.S. businesses, who are also leading the way in AR/VR prototypes. Emerging markets, such as India and Brazil, are major contributors to overall mobility spending, but are still playing catch up when it comes to cloud.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

Dimension Data Holdings

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions

Robots and Drones

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Headsets

3D Printers

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Others

This report focuses on the global Capital ICT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Capital ICT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.



Market segment by Application, split into

Hardware

Software

IT and Communication Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capital ICT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capital ICT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

