Global Education Data Security Tools Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Companies and more...

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019

Education data security tools safeguard confidential education institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of easy access of data by Wi-Fi facilities and BYOD policies has fueled the need for advanced security mechanisms among all schools and colleges. In addition, new learning models such as m-learning, social learning, and gamification, which run on Internet increases the risk of misuse of sensitive information. 

Although digital infrastructure supports advanced learning technologies in most education institutions, it makes institutional data vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Moreover, in recent times, there has been an increase in the uploading of digital data in the cloud and on-premise platforms. This uploaded data can easily be accessed through LAN and WLAN with the help of numerous personal devices used by thousands of students and can lead to security breaches. To avoid the violation of confidential data, both data center infrastructure and cloud computing platforms need to address security challenges such as APIs, phishing, and identity fraud. Moreover, it is also of prime importance for education institutes to digitize their teaching and learning methods for expansion strategy. In the event of a cyber-attack, educational institutes not only lose out on crucial data but also their reputation and credibility. Hence, many vendors and application developers are incorporating security mechanisms to overcome such threats in the future. 

The education data security tools market in the US has witnessed significant growth in the last few years and offers numerous opportunities for new vendors. The vendors in the region are focusing on product innovation as one of the key strategies to propel their growth in the market. This report focuses on the global Education Data Security Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Data Security Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cisco 
McAfee 
Symantec 
Trend Micro 
IBM 
Fortinet 
Panda Security 
Sophos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise data center 
Cloud-based storage

Market segment by Application, split into 
K-12 education 
Higher education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Education Data Security Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Education Data Security Tools development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

