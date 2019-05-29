Global ITSM Market Growth 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Share, Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology. Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement. 

This report focuses on the global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
BMC Software 
CA Technologies 
Servicenow 
Cherwell Software 
HPE 
Citrix Systems 
Axios Systems 
IBM 
Heat Software 
Hornbill

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Service portfolio management 
Configuration and change management 
Service desk software 
Operations and performance management 
Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

Market segment by Application, split into 
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) 
Telecommunication and IT 
Healthcare and life sciences 
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) 
Government and public sector 
Energy and utilities 
Travel and hospitality 
Manufacturing 
Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

