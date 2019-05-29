Global ITSM Market Growth 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Share, Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global ITSM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITSM Market

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology. Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.

This report focuses on the global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072243-global-itsm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service portfolio management

Configuration and change management

Service desk software

Operations and performance management

Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072243-global-itsm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.