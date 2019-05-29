Global Human Resource Management Software Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Human Resource Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Resource Management Software Market

The evolution of various human resource management (HRM) solutions has enabled professionals to perform traditional HR activities in a reduced time span. This has subsequently allowed them to focus on attracting the right pool of candidates, retaining human capital, aligning organizational strategies with individual goals, and managing human resources in a manner that results in organizational growth. The global human resource management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.35% over the forecast period, owing to significant demand for automation of HR processes and need to streamline business processes Core HR software is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2017 to 2025, owing to extensive application in managing employees across the globe In 2018, the global Human Resource Management Software market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Resource Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADP LLC

Workday,

Oracle Corporation

Kronos,

Ultimate Software

SAP SE.

...

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072056-global-human-resource-management-software-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core HR

Employee Collaboration & Engagement

Recruiting

Talent Management

Workforce Planning & Analytics

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Academia

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resource Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072056-global-human-resource-management-software-market-size-status

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.