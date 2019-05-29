Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market 2019-2025

A new market study, titled "Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019

The ability of the computer program to imitate the human intelligence needed for the task is termed as artificial intelligence (AI). Integration of the artificial intelligence in education sector creates revolution through its result driven approach. The applications in language processing, reasoning, planning, and cognitive modeling increases the demand for the AI in the education sector. In another learning approach, AI can help organize and synthesize content to support content delivery. 

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cognii 
IBM 
Quantum adaptive learning 
ALKES 
Dreambox learning 
Blackboard 
Microsoft 
Pearson 
Jenzabar 
SOFIA

Market analysis by product type 
Learner Model 
Pedagogical Model 
Domain Model

Market analysis by market 
Higher Education 
Primary and Secondary Education

Market analysis by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology


