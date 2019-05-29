Global Business Travel Market Growth Analysis 2019, Trends, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Business travel refers to domestic or international trips made by an employee for several business-related purposes, including the organization of trade shows, marketing of the company, product launches, and internal meetings. Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for a number of countries and has a positive impact on the economy of both the source and host countries. The tourism industry has experienced a high growth in the last six decades, especially in regions like Europe that host many international travelers on short breaks. Tourists usually have high budgets and a preference for good food and luxury accommodations. However, these preferences may differ from one tourist to another. For instance, some tourists prefer simple beach vacations, while others want family-oriented holidays at quieter resorts, uncommercialized places, or niche market-targeted destination hotels.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growing technological advances. The business travel market relies on technologically advanced solutions that aid travel agents and their clients access the travel data; compare reservation options; and book the most efficient, economical, and comfortable option. Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have helped automate the travel booking process, eliminating the need to re-enter the employee travel preferences and, in turn, saving time and energy. This report focuses on the global Business Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
American Express Global Business Travel
BCD Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
Expedia
Hogg Robinson Group
Travel Leaders Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing
Trade Shows
Internal Meeting
Product Launch
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 40 Years
Above 40 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
