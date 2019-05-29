Youth around the world lead peace walks to enact international peace law

Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL explained the significance of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War Thousands of citizens carry bright and colorful signs urging global leaders to enact DPCW IPYG Director Young Min Chung states that 1.3 million letters have been written to heads of states in 192 countries

100,000 citizens in Washington, D.C. and around the world rally peace walks to pass the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington D.C - On May 25, the “6th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace” was held in 126 cities in 77 countries around the world including Australia, China, Germany, India, Russia, South Africa, the Philippines, and the United States of America. This year’s theme was "The World’s Call for Peace, Urging Support for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)”, and was hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace NGO.

Nearly 500 citizens from Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas led a peace walk on Saturday, starting from the United States Capitol building to the U.S. Supreme Court building. Participants urged heads of state from 193 countries, and political and community leaders to support the DPCW. The diverse group, clothed in bright attire and holding large peace signs and props, represented 21 countries.

In South Korea, where the declaration was proclaimed 6 years ago, more than 100,000 citizens gathered and took part in the "Peace Letter Campaign" calling for the support for the DPCW in order to enact this legal binding document. The DPCW, the tangible form of the Declaration of World Peace, addresses principles of conflict resolution and international cooperation for peace-building such as the respect on international law, peaceful dispute settlement, and spreading a culture of peace.

Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL explained the significance of the DPCW saying, "The DPCW that permeates the will of global citizens asks for the global community to become one under peace with respect on mutual coexistence. This Declaration advocates everyone to cooperate for building peace so that there will be no more productions of weapons that kill lives and no more invasions of other countries. As the national leaders support the 10 articles and 38 clauses of the DPCW and religions harmonize for peace, the global community can take the road to peace."

Mr. Young Min Chung, the president of the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), an organization that leads the "Peace Letter Campaign" worldwide, said “Many people are taking part in this work since they found confidence in the DPCW that this hope can be realized for sure. The DPCW is perfectly composed of the prevention of conflicts, dispute settlement, and maintenance of a world of peace. In addition, it is the possibility of realization. It has been only three years since the DPCW was proclaimed, but we have gathered a lot of support at the national level as well as the support from the citizens all across the globe.”

An HWPL official explained that the DPCW stresses the role of citizens as the most important peace-building initiative, and that the peace walk is to give a voice to global citizens who voluntarily work to spread this message of peace. Signature campaigns and letters for the DPCW, written by approximately 1.3 million citizens, have been sent to their respective president or prime minister in 192 countries with expectations for responses from heads of each state.

“Knowing that you’re taking part in making the world a better place is an amazing feeling for any person,” said Danielle, a peace walk participant from Washington D.C.

“I walked for peace because I refuse to sit back as a bystander. I want to make history so that our future generation can be proud of our decision to take a stand for peace.”



