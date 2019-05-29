Europe Fully Autonomous Car Market is Expected to Reach 191.6 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Some of the major manufacturers operating in the autonomous car market in Europe are Volkswagen Group, Tesla Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.



NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the European fully autonomous car market is expected to reach 191.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.4% during the period 2023–2030. Evolution in connected and electric car technology, government support for the development of autonomous cars, and need for efficient and safe travel are the major factors driving the progress of the European autonomous car market.

Request to get the sample pages of the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-autonomous-car-market/report-sample

In Europe, the prevalent laws pave the way for the growth of the autonomous car market. The rules regarding the intellectual property, product liability, corporate/M&A transactions, and cybersecurity provide a conducive environment for the European autonomous car market to prosper.

For instance, an amendment was made to the German Road Traffic Act in June 2017, enabling the driver to relinquish driving control to an autonomous car. Today, semi-autonomous cars (level 1 to level 3), wherein the steering and acceleration/deacceleration can be controlled by the vehicle itself, are already in operation, but the driver still needs to be on board to control the car during an emergency. But major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology providers are developing level 4 and level 5 autonomous cars as the government of several European countries have given their nod to carry out the testing of driverless cars on public roads, albeit under certain conditions and a highly supervised environment. These developments provide a vast growth prospect for the European autonomous car market.

Based on vehicle autonomy, the European autonomous car market is classified into semi-autonomous car and fully autonomous car. During the historical period, semi-autonomous cars held the entire market share in terms of sales volume. However, with the launch of fully autonomous cars from 2023, this category is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period.

Based on automation level, the fully autonomous cars category in the European autonomous car market has been categorized into level 4 and level 5. Of the two, level 4 autonomous cars are expected to hold larger market share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Europe Autonomous Car Market" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-autonomous-car-market

In recent years, the European autonomous car market has witnessed a significant number of collaborations and partnerships. For instance, Fiat-Chrysler entered into a partnership with the BMW Group in 2018 to receive hardware and software assistance from them. They further tied up with Intel for receiving computer chips for their vehicles and with Continental and Delphi for autonomous vehicle parts. Furthermore, PSA Group entered into an alliance with an autonomous vehicle start-up, Almotive, with the purpose of initiating the testing of level 4 autonomous cars. The increasing number of collaboration and partnerships has been seen as a major trend in the market.

Germany held the largest volume share, of over 20%, in the European autonomous car market, in 2018. This is due to the presence of numerous OEMs in the country, which are introducing new models with higher levels of automation. In addition, car manufacturers and their tier-1 suppliers in Germany had filed much more patents for autonomous cars than in most other countries across the continent. From 2010 to 2017, more than 5,800 autonomous vehicle patents were filed worldwide, out of which about 51.0% of the registered patents came from Germany. These recent developments in the autonomous car market in the country are predicted to benefit the overall European market during the forecast years.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=europe-autonomous-car-market

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the autonomous car market in Europe are Volkswagen Group, Tesla Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.

More Related Reports by P&S Intelligence

North American Fully Autonomous Car Market

The U.S. held larger revenue share in the North American autonomous car market and accounted for higher sales volume in 2018. This is due to the presence of strong customer base, and a large number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of autonomous car in the country that are launching new car models with advanced level of automation.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-autonomous-car-market

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China accounted for the largest market share of electric vehicle in 2015. With newly built smart cities and modern infrastructure, China is giving significant attention to the emission free public transit system. The government of China offers subsidies on the purchase of emission free vehicles that has assisted the growth of the electric vehicle market in the country. China is expected to lead the global hybrid and electric vehicle battery market during the forecast period. The average cost of lithium-ion battery is expected to decline significantly by the end of 2022.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-battery-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.