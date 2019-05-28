KEMET to Host Investors at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced that it will be attending and hosting investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2019 in San Francisco, California.



Greg Thompson, KEMET’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting the investor meetings.

KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world.





