Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO 2019 International Convention

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company) announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix will present at the BIO 2019 International Convention held June 3-6, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA.



Event: BIO 2019 International Convention Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

A live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the Company presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investor Relations section of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals website at www.tonixpharma.com .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules and biologics to treat psychiatric, pain and addiction conditions as well as to improve biodefense, through potential medical counter-measures. Tonix’s lead program is for the development of Tonmya®* (TNX-102 SL), which is in Phase 3 development as a bedtime treatment for PTSD. Tonmya for PTSD has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA. Tonix is also developing TNX-102 SL as a bedtime treatment for fibromyalgia and agitation in Alzheimer’s disease under separate Investigational New Drug applications (IND) to support potential pivotal efficacy studies. The fibromyalgia program is in Phase 3 development and the agitation in Alzheimer’s program is Phase 2 ready. In fibromyalgia, TNX-102 SL acts as a non-opioid, centrally-acting analgesic that would provide a new therapeutic option for fibromyalgia patients. The agitation in Alzheimer’s disease IND has been designated a Fast Track development program by the FDA. TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a Phase 2 in-licensed product with Breakthrough Therapy designation that is being developed for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) is in the pre-IND application stage, also for the treatment of PTSD but by a different mechanism from TNX-102 SL and designed for daytime dosing. TNX-601 is also in development for a potential indication - neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use. A Phase 1 clinical formulation selection pharmacokinetic study of TNX-601 will be conducted outside of the U.S. in 2019. Tonix’s lead biologic candidate, TNX-801, is a potential smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, currently in the pre-IND application stage.

*Tonmya has been conditionally accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the proposed trade name for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the treatment of PTSD. TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 18, 2019, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

