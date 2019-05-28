Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Innovium Announce Interoperability of 400G SR8 and 400G DR4 2km transceivers breakout to 100G FR with TERALYNX™ Switch

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, today announced successful interoperability of AOI’s 400G QSFP-DD SR8 and 400G QSFP-DD DR4 2km transceivers breakout to 100G FR QSFP28 with Innovium’s industry leading 12.8Tbps TERALYNX™ Switch ASIC. The interoperability will be demonstrated at Computex, on May 28-31, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan.



As data center operators continue to demand greater bandwidth, the migration from 100G to 400G will be the next vital step in data center architecture. 400G transceivers can interconnect between a current 100G network and the next-generation 400G network. They can be routed to four 100G QSFP28 DR/FR transceivers, allowing data centers to operate with a mixture of 400G and 100G products in the aggregation and core layers within the datacenter.

“As the leader in data center optical interconnect solutions, AOI is very pleased to work with Innovium to demonstrate the ability of our family of 400G solutions to work seamlessly in TERALYNX™-based switches,” commented David Chen, AOI’s Senior Director of Product Management. “Our customers are constantly looking ahead to best-in-breed switch and interconnect solutions and we are proud to support our switch-fabric ASIC partners in ensuring flawless interoperability with our transceivers.”

“As data center customers add 400G connectivity to their 100G infrastructure, they are looking for validated and interoperable solutions to gain confidence and reduce deployment timelines,” said Amit Sanyal, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Innovium. “Innovium, the leading provider of a low-latency, programmable 12.8Tbps switch silicon in the market, is excited to partner with AOI and demonstrate interoperability with AOI’s 400G SR8 and 400G DR4 2km transceivers breakout to 100G FR.”

TERALYNX offers the world’s fastest 12.8 Terabits/sec throughput while delivering line-rate programmability, large on-chip buffers, breakthrough telemetry, and low-latency. TERALYNX supports 10GbE to 400GbE Ethernet and delivers 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE in a single device. Innovium’s patented ground-up design in TERALYNX provides customers clear advantages in programmability, robust tunneling, low latency, power efficiency, and advanced analytics/telemetry that are essential for scale data-centers.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers software compatible products ranging from 2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Willis Chen

+1-281-295-1807

wchen@ao-inc.com



