Evolus to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.
|Event:
|Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 5, 2019
|Time:
|4:30pm ET
|Location:
|Grand Hyatt New York
|Event:
|JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|Time:
|3:30pm ET
|Location:
|The St. Regis New York
|Event:
|BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 25, 2019
|Time:
|2:20pm ET
|Location:
|Mandarin Oriental New York
/EIN News/ -- Audio webcasts of Evolus’ fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.
About Evolus, Inc.
Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau™ (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau™ is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.
Jeuveau™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.
Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
Evolus, Inc. Contacts:
Investors Contacts:
Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +1-949-284-4559
Email: IR@Evolus.com
Tram Bui & Kaitlyn Brosco, The Ruth Group
Tel: +1-646-536-7000
Email: IR@Evolus.com
Media Contacts:
Crystal Muilenburg, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +1-949-284-4506
Email: media@evolus.com
