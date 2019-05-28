Evolus to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.



Event: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Time: 4:30pm ET Location: Grand Hyatt New York Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 3:30pm ET Location: The St. Regis New York Event: BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Time: 2:20pm ET Location: Mandarin Oriental New York

/EIN News/ -- Audio webcasts of Evolus’ fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau™ (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau™ is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com .

Jeuveau™ is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

