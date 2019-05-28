Logan Resources and Voleo Announce Closing of Business Combination Transaction

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSX-V:TRAD) (the “Company”, and formerly known as Logan Resources Ltd.) is pleased to announce that it has closed the business combination of Voleo, Inc. (“Voleo”) and the Company (the “Transaction”) and the net escrowed proceeds from the previously announced offering of subscription receipts will be released to the Company. On the closing of the Transaction, the Company changed its name to Voleo Trading Systems Inc. and consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares. Voleo, Inc. is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Trading of the Company’s common shares will resume at the opening on May 31, 2019 under the ticker symbol “TRAD” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Release of Escrowed Proceeds of the Offering

The net proceeds from the previously announced Offering have been released to the Company. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further the business objectives of Voleo of developing and commercializing its mobile-first, web enabled, equity trading platforms, including marketing, customer acquisition, technical development, strategic partnerships and general & administrative expenses.

Closing of the Business Combination Transaction

The Company has closed the previously announced Transaction. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company consolidated its outstanding common shares on a 5:1 basis, changed its name to “Voleo Trading Systems Inc.” and Voleo Inc. has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 technology issuer under the symbol “TRAD” on May 31, 2019. After giving effect to the Transaction and the Offering, there will be 107,531,172 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis).

Prior to the closing of the transaction, the Company issued 2,242,200 common shares (post-consolidation) to settle outstanding debt of $560,500 due to King & Bay West Management Corp. and 326,150 common shares (post-consolidation) to Liberty Gold Corp. to settle outstanding debt. The Company has also issued a total of 3,854,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable at $0.25 for a five year period.

New Board of Directors and Management Team

The Company welcomes a new board of directors and management team. Mark J. Morabito, Jay Sujir, Glen Wilson, Nicky Senyard, Brad Wiggins and Mark Lotz have been appointed as the new directors of the Company. Mr. Morabito has been appointed as Executive Chairman and Mr. Thomas Beattie has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Additional officer appointments include Kate-Lynn Genzel as Chief Financial Officer and Lara Wilson as Corporate Secretary.

Cautionary Statements

Additional information as required can be found in the Logan Management Information Circular dated May 30, 2018 (the “Information Circular”), the Short Form Prospectus dated April 17, 2019 (the “Prospectus”) and documents incorporated by reference therein and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or will be provided by way of a subsequent news release or material change report. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Exchange will remain halted until such time as the requirements of the Exchange are met.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular and the Prospectus, and press releases of Voleo or Logan, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Logan should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a Canada-based mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC.

On behalf of the Board

“Mark J. Morabito”

Executive Chairman

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

For further information regarding this news release, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

KIN Communications Inc.

Caleb Jeffries, VP, Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

investor.relations@myvoleo.com

