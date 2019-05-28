Almost Never Films, Inc. Finishes Principal Photography for Feature Film “Winter Song” Starring Ashanti

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost Never Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HLWD), a publicly traded independent film company based in Los Angeles, California, announces completion of principal photography of feature film “Winter Song”.



The film is headlined by Grammy Award winner and actress Ashanti, who debuted her acting career in “Coach Carter” (starring Samuel L. Jackson). She is also known for her roles in the films “The Muppet’s Wizard of Oz” and “Resident Evil: Extinction” (starring Milla Jovovich and Ali Larter). “Winter Song” also stars Stan Shaw, who has appeared in films such as “Fried Green Tomatoes” (starring Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy), “Harlem Nights” (starring Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor), and “The Monster Squad”.

The holiday feature follows the story of Clio Burnett (Ashanti), who always looked forward to the Christmas season, but this year will be the first time celebrating after her father passed away from cancer. Still in mourning and feeling down, Clio meets a kind old man named Fred Myers (Shaw) who arrives in town at just the right time. Captivated by his charm and his beautiful singing voice, Clio is quick to offer shelter when she realizes Fred is down on his luck. As it turns out, they have something to offer each other as both Clio and Fred go about strengthening the bonds of family and finding happiness. Almost Never Films’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Roth will serve as lead producer of this film.

About Almost Never Films, Inc.

Almost Never Films (HLWD) is a publicly traded independent film company focused on film production, finance and production related services for movies under budgets of $35 million. Its business is to facilitate relationships between creative talent and companies who produce, finance and distribute motion pictures and television series. For more information, visit http://www.almostneverfilms.com .

Media and Investor Contact:

Mike Zhou

Almost Never Films, Inc.

213-296-3005

mike.zhou@almostneverfilms.com

