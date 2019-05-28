Marlin to Participate in the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, today announced that Jeffrey Hilzinger, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mike Bogansky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference to be held June 4-5, 2019, at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Marlin is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:20 pm PT / 3:20 pm ET, as well as participate in one-on-one meetings that same day.



The presentation will also be broadcast live over the Internet, accessible through the Company's website at marlincapitalsolutions.com in the Investors Relations section and will be archived and available for 90 days following the event.

For more information or to meet with management, please contact Marlin’s investor relations team.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249



