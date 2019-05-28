Hoyer: It Is Shameful that House Republicans Again Blocked the Passage of Bipartisan Disaster Relief

“It is shameful that House Republicans blocked the passage of a bipartisan disaster relief supplemental for a second time, denying Americans affected by natural disasters with the resources they need to recover and rebuild. After the Senate finally reached bipartisan agreement and took action to provide relief to millions of Americans, House Republicans are blocking this desperately-needed assistance for farmers in the South and Midwest recovering from tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding; Californians who are rebuilding following devastating wildfires; the Northern Mariana Islands which was devastated by Typhoon Yutu, the worst storm to hit any part of U.S. since 1935; and Texans, Floridians, and those in Puerto Rico and USVI who are still recovering from hurricanes from 2017.

“House Democrats will bring this bill and a two-week flood insurance extension to the Floor during Thursday’s pro-forma session. If House Republicans continue to block this legislation, we will bring the bill to the Floor again next week, where it will pass with overwhelming support.”