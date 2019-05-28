Holiday Island Holdings Announces its Commercial Acquisition Schedule Update Totaling $4.6 Million

/EIN News/ -- HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: HIHI) - a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market – announced today that it has updated its commercial acquisition schedule for 2019 and 2020 with the cost totaling $4,620,000.



Gene Thompson - CEO and Chief Strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, “I am pleased to announce we have strategically adjusted our schedule for 2019-20. This adjustment is related to additional projects, increasing our total acquisitions by $2 million from our previously announced Tiny Home Development.”

“This expanded Tiny Home Project stems from our continuing work with a Colorado-based tiny home developer/manufacturer.”

Mr. Thompson further stated, “As previously announced, the Company has commitments from two (2) private investment firms to raise the acquisition capital to implement our development and acquisition plans via non-toxic unregistered public offerings. We believe as our business plan is implemented and earnings begin to accrue, we will be in a prime position to expand our income producing assets via the acquisition of other existing commercial properties.”

The Company’s commercial and residential growth is expected to be accelerated by its proximity to the Northwest Arkansas Metroplex, which is the 3rd fastest metro growth in the U.S.

Also, the Company will post its Q1 2019 OTC Report on Tuesday, May 28, that will change our financial status back to “Current”.

The Company’s main goals for 2019 and 2020 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdings.com .

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: HIHI):

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop high yield income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



HIHI Contact:

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (479) 244-6047

Email: sgthompson@holidayislandholdings.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.