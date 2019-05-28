President of Iran Officially Invited To Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Heads of State Gas Summit

The President of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has officially invited the President of Iran H.E. Hassan Rouhani to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 5th Heads of State Summit in Malabo; The invitation was delivered by the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima during an official visit to Tehran on Monday ;Iran will attend the event with a high-level delegation

The President of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has officially invited the President of Iran H.E. Hassan Rouhani to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 5th Heads of State Summit in Malabo.

On an official visit to Tehran on Monday, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima delivered the invitation to the Minister of Petroleum of Iran Bijan Namdar Zangeneh. As the Founding Member of the organization, Iran will attend the Forum with a high level delegation. During the meeting, the two officials also discussed the potential for closer energy cooperation between the GECF Member States.

Taking place in Malabo, the 5th Heads of State Gas Summit represents the first time that the Summit will be held on the African continent and constitutes a key facet of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Energy initiative, which seeks to position Equatorial Guinea as the energy capital of the continent through a series of Africa-focused events.

In addition to the 5th Heads of State Summit (November 26) and the Ministerial Meeting (November 28), the country will host the Second International Gas Seminar (November 27), which unites Ministers of GECF member countries, heads of international organizations, CEOs of international and national oil companies and public and private sector gas leaders to exchange information and ideas on industry developments through panels, presentations and interactive sessions.

Founded in Tehran in 2001, the GECF is an intergovernmental organization made up of 12 of the world’s leading natural gas producers that serves to foster collaboration among member countries and provide a framework for the exchange of information and the management of natural gas resources independently of oil. Together, GECF member states account for 44 percent of the world gas production, 67 percent of the global gas reserves, 64 percent of the world’s pipeline gas transmission and 66 percent of the liquefied natural gas trade.

The GECF 5th Heads of State Summit takes place during Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Energy, a series of events in Malabo and around the world dedicated to promoting and advancing Africa’s energy industries. The Year of Energy is headed by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and will hold its next event in London at the AOP Investor Forum. Find out more here: www.AOPInvestorForum.com

