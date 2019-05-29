R4G Launches Fun Reward to Help L.A. Working Moms Gift Kids Special Party Trip

Must Participate by August 1, 2019 to Earn a Special Virgin Party Trip to Gift Your Adult Kid & Celebrate Richard Branson's B-Day in Cuba www.OurMomsTravel.com Help R4G Fund The Ed Asner Family Center and Enjoy Fun Trips to Gift Your Kids www.OurMomsTravel.com Since 1998, Helping Talented Professionals Find Great Jobs They Love www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing to help fund one nonprofit; and rewarding referrals to companies with fun moms kids party trips.

We're rewarding moms who help us kickass; fun Virgin Party Cruise trips to gift their kids.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Moms Travel is a purposeful reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire mom participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center . In 2020, R4G is rewarding 10 Special Virgin Party Cruise Trips to Cuba.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Make referrals to help R4G fund an awesome nonprofit; enjoy a special Virgin cruise trip for 2 (mom and kid) and celebrate Richard Branson's B-Day in Havana."How to Participate in Our Moms TravelMust live in Southern California, and be a working mom.1) Meet Davina Fernholtz, community manager and mom in person.2) Participate in Recruiting for Good by introducing a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.3) Recruiting for Good will find the company a new employee. And earn a finder's fee that is shared; R4G donates $1,000 to The Ed Asner Family Center, and rewards a Mom Kid Special Virgin Party Trip.Awesome B-Day or Graduation Trip to GiftVirgin Cruise Celebrate Richard Branson's Birthday in Havana (July 15th-July 19th, 2020), Kid Must Be 18 Years Old.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We look forward to rewarding fun party trips with Virgin....Richard Branson is an inspiring role model for young entrepreneurs who want to build brands that are fun and make a difference....Our rewarded trips are the perfect gift for graduating high school seniors, and college students."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org



