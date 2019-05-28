Gildan Announces Participation at Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer will participate in an interactive discussion at each of the following institutional investor conferences:



The National Bank Financial 9th Annual Quebec Conference held in Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, May 30 th , 2019 at 8:30 AM ET. National Bank Financial does not provide webcast services for this event.



, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET. National Bank Financial does not provide webcast services for this event. Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET. The live audio webcast of the interactive discussion can be accessed at http://www.gildancorp.com/events and will be available for 30 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

/EIN News/ -- Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com , respectively.





Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com

Media inquiries:

Garry Bell

Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 744-8600

gbell@gildan.com







