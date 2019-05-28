CB Connect, Carbon Black’s Annual Cybersecurity User Conference and Accompanying ‘Developer Day,’ Officially Sold Out

Customer speakers, including Netflix DVD, Baxter, Charles Schwab, Realogy and Circle K, will share how Carbon Black’s endpoint protection platform (EPP) improves their cybersecurity



Leaders from the U.S. State Department and U.S. Navy SEALs will discuss the modern threat landscape

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today announced that its premier customer and partner event, CB Connect 2019 , and its accompanying annual Developer Day, have seen overwhelming demand and are officially sold out. This year’s event is taking place June 4-5 at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego.

The full speaker lineup and list of sponsors for this year’s conference can be found here .

“The threat landscape is changing faster than ever before, and businesses are looking for ways to modernize and improve their security posture, while reducing complexity and cost,” said Patrick Morley, president and CEO at Carbon Black. “CB Connect brings together some of the leading innovators in the cybersecurity space to share strategies for solving evolving IT and security challenges. We’re thrilled to once again host this high-demand event, and share best practices for modernizing and consolidating endpoint security in the cloud.”

Sign-up for the livestream is available at: https://www.carbonblack.com/connect19/live/.

The CB Connect speaker lineup features a number of Carbon Black customers and industry leaders who will share best practices for staying ahead of modern attackers. Sessions will include:

Keynotes

Endpoint Security for the Enterprise in Flux - Scott Lundgren, Chief Technology Officer at Carbon Black; Paul Morville, SVP of Product Management at Carbon Black

Scott Lundgren, Chief Technology Officer at Carbon Black; Paul Morville, SVP of Product Management at Carbon Black How Baxter is Transforming Endpoint Security in the Cloud - Jesse Whyte, Global Lead of Cybersecurity Operations at Baxter

Jesse Whyte, Global Lead of Cybersecurity Operations at Baxter My Undercover Mission to Expose America's First Cyber Spy - Eric O'Neill, National Security Strategist at Carbon Black

Eric O'Neill, National Security Strategist at Carbon Black The Perimeter Has Been Shattered: Cybersecurity in the Age of Cloud, IoT, and Mobile - Georgia Weidman, Entrepreneur, Author, Founder & CTO at Bulb Security LLC

Georgia Weidman, Entrepreneur, Author, Founder & CTO at Bulb Security LLC Giving Good the Advantage with Chronicle and Carbon Black - Ansh Patnaik, Chief Product Officer at Chronicle; John Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at Chronicle

Ansh Patnaik, Chief Product Officer at Chronicle; John Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at Chronicle Inside the Mind of a Cybercriminal - Tom Kellermann, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Carbon Black; Gary Nichols, Managing Director, Security Design and Engineering at The Charles Schwab Corporation; Art Ehuan, Vice President of Risk Management at The Crypsis Group; JD Sherry, Chief Revenue Officer at Remediant

Tom Kellermann, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Carbon Black; Gary Nichols, Managing Director, Security Design and Engineering at The Charles Schwab Corporation; Art Ehuan, Vice President of Risk Management at The Crypsis Group; JD Sherry, Chief Revenue Officer at Remediant TakingPoint: Principles for Building a High-Performance Culture - Brent Gleeson, Navy Seal Combat Veteran & Best-Selling Author

In addition to its two-day user conference, Carbon Black will host its annual Developer Day on June 3, which will include a technical overview of Carbon Black’s approach to platform and product extensibility. The Developer Day is currently sold out, but a waitlist is available here .

Sponsors

In addition to an incredible roster of speakers and attendees, Carbon Black is grateful for the support of more than 14 sponsors, including:

Presenting sponsor: Chronicle

Platinum sponsors: Red Canary, Reliaquest

Gold sponsors: IBM Security, Expel, Zscaler

Silver sponsor: eSentire

Bronze sponsors: Crypsis, Critical Start, SecureWorks, Siemplify, Kroll, BlueHexagon, VMware

CB Connect Conference Details

When: June 4-5, 2019

Where: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego

Agenda / Session Tracks / Speaking Roster: Click here

Join waitlist by registering: Click here

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and the CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

