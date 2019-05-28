CBL & ASSOCIATES NOTIFICATION: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Investing In CBL & Associates To Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at CBL & Associates (“CBL” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CBL).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the Company had potentially falsified accounting information. Specifically, during post-market hours on May 24, 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Company was being investigated by the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for potentially providing falsified financial statements when negotiating financing arrangements with several banking institutions. The article also alleges that the FBI and SEC are investigating the Company’s and several of its top executives’ relationship with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.

Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/CBL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Take Action

If you invested in CBL stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, visit www.faruqilaw.com/CBL. You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding CBL’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.



Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.