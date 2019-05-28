HX Global Wins “International Healthcare & Risk Management Provider of the Year” at the 2019 EMMAs

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) held their annual Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMAs) in Dallas, TX. The EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and HR industry, and the evening was dedicated to celebrating success, best practices and outstanding contributions to the world of global mobility. Key figures and leaders from some of the world’s most notable brands gathered to celebrate global mobility's best and brightest in the Americas.

We are pleased to report that HX Global was the recipient of the prestigious International Healthcare & Risk Management Provider of the Year Award. Each year, this award is given to the Healthcare and Security Risk Management Provider that has demonstrated best in class support and compliance for their clients in the last year.

This year, the FEM EMMAs saw entries across 22 categories, and the independent judging panel made up of industry experts remarked on the high standard of the entries. Judged against a strict set of criteria, the competition for this award was fierce. On the HX Global entry, the judges said: “This is a wonderful example of best practices in travel risk management in action! Keep up the excellent work, HX Global!”

HX Global’s Senior Vice President of Operations Tim Crockett was present at the EMMAs and accepted the award for his team. “I am incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of HX Global,” said Crockett. “To receive this award from FEM is a credit to our whole team and the tireless work and unparalleled dedication they have shown, and continue to show, in support of our valued clients.”

Also commenting on the win, Mike Webb, CEO, HX Global/Healix International added, “As international travel is fundamental to commercial success in today’s global economy, it is crucial that employers implement risk management strategies that place employee well-being front and center. The focus of the HX Global team is to provide a service that combines the best possible insight for risk mitigation, with hands-on expertise when support is required. Having all our teams in-house and located together in the same office further ensures that medical and security issues can be addressed efficiently and effectively.

“We are delighted that our service and expertise has been acknowledged by the Forum for Expatriate Management through their Americas EMMAs. This latest win demonstrates that Healix International/HX Global is a leader in the employee risk management sector, with a commitment to innovation as well as a sustained focus on the highest standards of service to our clients.”

HX Global is the US division of Healix International. The organization has been providing assistance and travel risk consultancy solutions to some of the world’s most well-known corporations, governments and NGOs for over two decades. HX Global’s fully integrated team has the skill and experience to address the myriad of risks facing today’s travelers. Their combined medical, travel and risk management expertise places HX Global in the unique position to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective solutions without compromising high-quality EMMAs logo support for the end-user. To learn more, please visit www.hx-global.com .

