Legal Cannabis Packaging: How the Industry is Addressing Environmental Concerns

Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings Inc., Offers an Insider’s Look at the State of the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cannabis is legalized in more and more states, many have raised concerns regarding legal cannabis packaging, specifically it’s environmental effects and how the industry can ensure child safety. Recently, Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings Inc., teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss how the cannabis industry is addressing these concerns.



/EIN News/ -- A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/MqYtOCW-nUU

KushCo is developing formulations and products designed for the unique demands of the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, while ensuring that new products under the biodegradable portfolio are environmentally friendly by featuring proprietary materials from renewable resources.

According to Kovacevich, “It’s our responsibility to reimagine our products today to ensure the viability of our planet tomorrow. Customers are demanding an environmentally conscious solution for their everyday packaging needs.”

For more information, please visit KushCo.com

About Nick Kovacevich

In his role as CEO for KushCo, Nick directs all business relations and financial strategy for the company. Kush Bottles is one of the largest players in the fast growing industry that has no involvement with the plant itself. Nick holds a Bachelor of Science from Southwest Baptist University where he studied Sports Management and earned Academic All-American honors as a member of the basketball team.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media ( http://www.dssimon.com ). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

Media Contact: Michael O’Donnell D S Simon Media 212-736-2727 modonnell@dssimon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.